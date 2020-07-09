Rent Calculator
706 W. 22nd St. #101
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
706 W. 22nd St. #101
706 22nd St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
706 22nd St, Austin, TX 78705
West University
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
706 W. 22nd St. #101 Available 08/15/19 Gated West Campus Condo for Pre-lease! - Ground floor unit with reserved parking out front. Just blocks away from UT Campus.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4505598)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 706 W. 22nd St. #101 have any available units?
706 W. 22nd St. #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 706 W. 22nd St. #101 currently offering any rent specials?
706 W. 22nd St. #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 W. 22nd St. #101 pet-friendly?
No, 706 W. 22nd St. #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 706 W. 22nd St. #101 offer parking?
Yes, 706 W. 22nd St. #101 offers parking.
Does 706 W. 22nd St. #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 W. 22nd St. #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 W. 22nd St. #101 have a pool?
No, 706 W. 22nd St. #101 does not have a pool.
Does 706 W. 22nd St. #101 have accessible units?
No, 706 W. 22nd St. #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 706 W. 22nd St. #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 W. 22nd St. #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 W. 22nd St. #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 W. 22nd St. #101 does not have units with air conditioning.
