7012 Spirit Hill RD

Amenities
Gorgeous brand new single story 4B/2B home in Colorado Crossing! Energy efficient, SUPER LOW utility bills w/solar panels~Radiant Barrier insulation~low-E windows.Quartz countertops~Vinyl floors throughout living area w/ carpet bedrooms. Stainless refrigerator provided, washer/dryer can be provided at request. Fully sodded yard~sprinkler system~garage door opener. Excellent location approx. 8 mi. from downtown, 4 mi to Airport, 3 mi. to McKinney State Park. Community pool/amenity center in community!