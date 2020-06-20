All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7012 Spirit Hill RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7012 Spirit Hill RD
Last updated May 24 2020 at 3:46 PM

7012 Spirit Hill RD

7012 Spirit Hill Rd · (512) 791-8467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7012 Spirit Hill Rd, Austin, TX 78744
Southeast Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1621 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous brand new single story 4B/2B home in Colorado Crossing! Energy efficient, SUPER LOW utility bills w/solar panels~Radiant Barrier insulation~low-E windows.Quartz countertops~Vinyl floors throughout living area w/ carpet bedrooms. Stainless refrigerator provided, washer/dryer can be provided at request. Fully sodded yard~sprinkler system~garage door opener. Excellent location approx. 8 mi. from downtown, 4 mi to Airport, 3 mi. to McKinney State Park. Community pool/amenity center in community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7012 Spirit Hill RD have any available units?
7012 Spirit Hill RD has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7012 Spirit Hill RD have?
Some of 7012 Spirit Hill RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7012 Spirit Hill RD currently offering any rent specials?
7012 Spirit Hill RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7012 Spirit Hill RD pet-friendly?
No, 7012 Spirit Hill RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7012 Spirit Hill RD offer parking?
Yes, 7012 Spirit Hill RD does offer parking.
Does 7012 Spirit Hill RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7012 Spirit Hill RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7012 Spirit Hill RD have a pool?
Yes, 7012 Spirit Hill RD has a pool.
Does 7012 Spirit Hill RD have accessible units?
No, 7012 Spirit Hill RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7012 Spirit Hill RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7012 Spirit Hill RD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7012 Spirit Hill RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Saratoga Ridge
6307 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr
Austin, TX 78741
River Stone Ranch
5701 S Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78749
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78748
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane
Austin, TX 78748
Short Hills South
8001 Gessner Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West
Austin, TX 78736

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity