Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7012 Derby Downs Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

7012 Derby Downs Drive

7012 Derby Downs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7012 Derby Downs Drive, Austin, TX 78747

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Clean! Abundant natural light & Open living, kitchen & breakfast bar area create a wonderful environment for living & entertaining. Roomy open kitchen features stainless appliances. Peaceful large master w/lovely floors, attached bath & walk-in closet. Staircase rebuilt & bamboo hardwoods up. Backyard w/stone patio. Community pool & playground. Occupied through April 30th. Video tour available through listing agent. Pet friendly. Breed Restrictions. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7012 Derby Downs Drive have any available units?
7012 Derby Downs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7012 Derby Downs Drive have?
Some of 7012 Derby Downs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7012 Derby Downs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7012 Derby Downs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7012 Derby Downs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7012 Derby Downs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7012 Derby Downs Drive offer parking?
No, 7012 Derby Downs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7012 Derby Downs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7012 Derby Downs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7012 Derby Downs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7012 Derby Downs Drive has a pool.
Does 7012 Derby Downs Drive have accessible units?
No, 7012 Derby Downs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7012 Derby Downs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7012 Derby Downs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

