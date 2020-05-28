All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:57 PM

7010 W. Parmer Ln

7010 West Parmer Lane · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7010 West Parmer Lane, Austin, TX 78729

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Prestige. Elegance. Sophistication. Stupendulous. These are but some of the relevant (and totally not made up) that you can use to talk about this apartment. As your time in this luxury abode of countryside living progresses, your collection of vintage french wines will increase, you bookshelves will become cluttered with a panoply of classical literature texts from famous people you learned about in high school. You may even get the occasional phone call from foreign dignitaries from exotic countries with questionable human rights records looking to get involved in shady business relationships. Living here, your life will be subsumed by endless emotional waves of satisfaction and pleasure. So, what are you waiting for?

___________________________________________________________
Apartment & Community Amenities

Covered Parking

Gate

Fitness Center

Garage

Laundry

Clubhouse

Pool

Night Patrol

Pet Policy Type: Cats and Dogs

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7010 W. Parmer Ln have any available units?
7010 W. Parmer Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7010 W. Parmer Ln have?
Some of 7010 W. Parmer Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7010 W. Parmer Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7010 W. Parmer Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7010 W. Parmer Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7010 W. Parmer Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7010 W. Parmer Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7010 W. Parmer Ln does offer parking.
Does 7010 W. Parmer Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7010 W. Parmer Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7010 W. Parmer Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7010 W. Parmer Ln has a pool.
Does 7010 W. Parmer Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 7010 W. Parmer Ln has accessible units.
Does 7010 W. Parmer Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7010 W. Parmer Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
