7005 Thannas Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7005 Thannas Way

7005 Thannas Way · No Longer Available
Location

7005 Thannas Way, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bedroom house -Available in January - really cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath w attached 1 car garage, fenced yard and open floorplan with kitchen looking out on to dining room and living room. will be available to view 1/15

(RLNE3554667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7005 Thannas Way have any available units?
7005 Thannas Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 7005 Thannas Way currently offering any rent specials?
7005 Thannas Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7005 Thannas Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7005 Thannas Way is pet friendly.
Does 7005 Thannas Way offer parking?
Yes, 7005 Thannas Way offers parking.
Does 7005 Thannas Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7005 Thannas Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7005 Thannas Way have a pool?
No, 7005 Thannas Way does not have a pool.
Does 7005 Thannas Way have accessible units?
No, 7005 Thannas Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7005 Thannas Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7005 Thannas Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7005 Thannas Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7005 Thannas Way does not have units with air conditioning.
