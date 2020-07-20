Rent Calculator
Last updated April 22 2019 at 8:05 PM
7001 Whispering Oaks
7001 Whispering Oaks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7001 Whispering Oaks Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
internet access
Quaint 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in desirable South Austin. Centrally located between mopac and I-35. Corner lot w large pecan trees. New garage doors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7001 Whispering Oaks have any available units?
7001 Whispering Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7001 Whispering Oaks have?
Some of 7001 Whispering Oaks's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7001 Whispering Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
7001 Whispering Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 Whispering Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 7001 Whispering Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 7001 Whispering Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 7001 Whispering Oaks offers parking.
Does 7001 Whispering Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7001 Whispering Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 Whispering Oaks have a pool?
No, 7001 Whispering Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 7001 Whispering Oaks have accessible units?
No, 7001 Whispering Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 Whispering Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7001 Whispering Oaks has units with dishwashers.
