7000 CONVICT HILL DR
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:16 AM

7000 CONVICT HILL DR

7000 Convict Hill Road · (512) 318-2859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7000 Convict Hill Road, Austin, TX 78749
West Oak Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Live only minutes from Oak Hill, Mopac and Highway 290 in beautiful Southwest Austin. These gorgeous apartment homes come with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, garden-style bathtubs and spacious patios! Head to the elegant clubhouse and relax with friends, mingle by the outdoor fireplace and lounge, swim in the beautiful pool or workout in the state-of-the-art fitness center. So many amazing features and amenities, all at an amazingly affordable price! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 CONVICT HILL DR have any available units?
7000 CONVICT HILL DR has a unit available for $1,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7000 CONVICT HILL DR have?
Some of 7000 CONVICT HILL DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 CONVICT HILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
7000 CONVICT HILL DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 CONVICT HILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 7000 CONVICT HILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7000 CONVICT HILL DR offer parking?
No, 7000 CONVICT HILL DR does not offer parking.
Does 7000 CONVICT HILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7000 CONVICT HILL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 CONVICT HILL DR have a pool?
Yes, 7000 CONVICT HILL DR has a pool.
Does 7000 CONVICT HILL DR have accessible units?
No, 7000 CONVICT HILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 CONVICT HILL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7000 CONVICT HILL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
