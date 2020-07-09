Rent Calculator
700 E. 46th Street
700 E. 46th Street
700 46th St
Location
700 46th St, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
700 E. 46th Street Available 08/07/19 Charming 2/1 in Hyde Park - Classic Hyde Park home with wood floors. Available for an August move in. Has fenced back yard and 2 car garage.
(RLNE3976624)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 700 E. 46th Street have any available units?
700 E. 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 700 E. 46th Street have?
Some of 700 E. 46th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 700 E. 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
700 E. 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 E. 46th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 E. 46th Street is pet friendly.
Does 700 E. 46th Street offer parking?
Yes, 700 E. 46th Street offers parking.
Does 700 E. 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 E. 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 E. 46th Street have a pool?
No, 700 E. 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 700 E. 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 700 E. 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 700 E. 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 E. 46th Street has units with dishwashers.
