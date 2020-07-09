Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

700 E. 46th Street Available 08/07/19 Charming 2/1 in Hyde Park - Classic Hyde Park home with wood floors. Available for an August move in. Has fenced back yard and 2 car garage.



(RLNE3976624)