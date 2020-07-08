All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 19 2019 at 8:01 PM

700 Dawson Road

700 Dawson Road · No Longer Available
Location

700 Dawson Road, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
700 Dawson Road, Austin, TX 78704 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 10/18/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Whew! The internet sure does unlock a lot of new career opportunities. It wasn’t long ago that you were struggling to figure out that new side gig. The one that was going to let you tell your boss to shove it, and travel to exotic places like Thailand while making money while you sleep. Well, you’ve finally done it! It turns out the online market for origami dog toys it far more lucrative than you or anybody would have imagined. Business has gone so well, you can easily afford to work remotely in this luxury vegas pool style oasis. In one tab, you can see all the remote workers you’ve hired to run your business automatically. In the other tab, you’ve got Google Flights open wondering which exotic Southeast Asian paradise you’re going to work from next. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities One and two-bedroom floor plans Wood-style flooring throughout living areas Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry Granite countertops with natural stone backsplash Open living spaces featuring ample windows Studies and computer desks Terraces and Juliet balconies Dry bars Spacious carpeted bedrooms that accommodate king size beds Generous walk-in closet space with linen shelving Luxury bathrooms with oversized garden tubs Dual vanities and stand-up showers Energy-efficient washers and dryers ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Resort-style pool and lounge area Pool courtyard with cabanas, covered seating, and dual-sided fireplace Custom outdoor bar and multiple grilling areas Austin's largest private pet park with 1.5 acres of outdoor space Courtyard with outdoor kitchen, dining areas and fireplace 24-hour fitness club with Technogym equipment Clubhouse with theater Gourmet kitchen with private dining room HDTV lounge with billiards E-lounge with WiFi access and tablet desks 6,000 square feet of on-site retail Private conference room EV Charging Stations Dedicated parking with controlled entry access Creative office suites available Walkscore of 85 and Bikescore of 93 Walking distance to dining, shopping, entertainment and public transportation Minutes from Downtown Austin, Zilker Park, Lady Bird Lake, Barton Creek, Palmer Event Center and ZACH Theater Resident Social Events ___________________ About Me You! Hi! I’m Alex. I’m like a magic genie in a bottle…..but for apartments in Austin. I’m super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that’s basically it. My website is pretty cool too. You should click it and stuff. [ Published 19-Oct-19 / ID 3225484 ]

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Dawson Road have any available units?
700 Dawson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Dawson Road have?
Some of 700 Dawson Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Dawson Road currently offering any rent specials?
700 Dawson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Dawson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Dawson Road is pet friendly.
Does 700 Dawson Road offer parking?
Yes, 700 Dawson Road offers parking.
Does 700 Dawson Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 Dawson Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Dawson Road have a pool?
Yes, 700 Dawson Road has a pool.
Does 700 Dawson Road have accessible units?
No, 700 Dawson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Dawson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Dawson Road does not have units with dishwashers.

