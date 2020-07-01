Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 6913 La Salle Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6913 La Salle Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6913 La Salle Dr
6913 La Salle Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6913 La Salle Drive, Austin, TX 78723
University Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5669469)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6913 La Salle Dr have any available units?
6913 La Salle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 6913 La Salle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6913 La Salle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6913 La Salle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6913 La Salle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 6913 La Salle Dr offer parking?
No, 6913 La Salle Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6913 La Salle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6913 La Salle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6913 La Salle Dr have a pool?
No, 6913 La Salle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6913 La Salle Dr have accessible units?
No, 6913 La Salle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6913 La Salle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6913 La Salle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6913 La Salle Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6913 La Salle Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
COLE
300 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
The Monarch
801 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Mesa Verde
3201 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Aura Riverside
6107 East Riverside Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments
2809 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Ridgeview
8600 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
South Lamar Village
3505 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Williamson County
Bexar County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin