Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6913 La Salle Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

6913 La Salle Dr

6913 La Salle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6913 La Salle Drive, Austin, TX 78723
University Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5669469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6913 La Salle Dr have any available units?
6913 La Salle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 6913 La Salle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6913 La Salle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6913 La Salle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6913 La Salle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6913 La Salle Dr offer parking?
No, 6913 La Salle Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6913 La Salle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6913 La Salle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6913 La Salle Dr have a pool?
No, 6913 La Salle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6913 La Salle Dr have accessible units?
No, 6913 La Salle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6913 La Salle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6913 La Salle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6913 La Salle Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6913 La Salle Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

