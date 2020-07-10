6905 Tesoro Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Milwood's Rattan Creek - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Milwood's Rattan Creek ~ Updated Finishes Throughout! ~ Spacious Living w/Vaulted Ceiling & Fireplace ~ Kitchen Open to Living w/Lot's of Cabinet Space & Breakfast Bar ~ Master Suite Upstairs w/Extended Double Vanity & Large Walk-In Closet ~ Secondary Bedrooms Downstairs w/Full Bath ~ New Wood Look Ceramic Plank Tile Down & New Premium Grade Carpet Up ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Patio & Mature Oak Trees ~ Sprinkler System ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Near Apple & Domain ~ Schools, Shopping & Great Restaurants Nearby



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5838826)