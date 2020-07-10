All apartments in Austin
6905 Tesoro Trl

6905 Tesoro Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6905 Tesoro Trail, Austin, TX 78729
Milwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Milwood's Rattan Creek - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Milwood's Rattan Creek ~ Updated Finishes Throughout! ~ Spacious Living w/Vaulted Ceiling & Fireplace ~ Kitchen Open to Living w/Lot's of Cabinet Space & Breakfast Bar ~ Master Suite Upstairs w/Extended Double Vanity & Large Walk-In Closet ~ Secondary Bedrooms Downstairs w/Full Bath ~ New Wood Look Ceramic Plank Tile Down & New Premium Grade Carpet Up ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Patio & Mature Oak Trees ~ Sprinkler System ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Near Apple & Domain ~ Schools, Shopping & Great Restaurants Nearby

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5838826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6905 Tesoro Trl have any available units?
6905 Tesoro Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6905 Tesoro Trl have?
Some of 6905 Tesoro Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6905 Tesoro Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6905 Tesoro Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6905 Tesoro Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6905 Tesoro Trl is pet friendly.
Does 6905 Tesoro Trl offer parking?
Yes, 6905 Tesoro Trl offers parking.
Does 6905 Tesoro Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6905 Tesoro Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6905 Tesoro Trl have a pool?
Yes, 6905 Tesoro Trl has a pool.
Does 6905 Tesoro Trl have accessible units?
No, 6905 Tesoro Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6905 Tesoro Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6905 Tesoro Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
