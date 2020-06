Amenities

2018 Modern construction in cool East Austin Open Floorplan Two Master suites with walk-in closets, and walk-in showers.Polished concrete and Hardwood floors. Custom cabinets with Silestone counters. NEST Thermostat, Tankless gas water heater, spray in foam insulation for energy efficiency, pre-wired for security. Private attached yard. Close to 183 & 35. 10 minutes to downtown and UT Austin. Centrally located from major employers and the Domain for some amazing entertainment.