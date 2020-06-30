All apartments in Austin
6900 E Riverside Dr
6900 E Riverside Dr

6900 East Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6900 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
2 Master Suites, upstairs...perfect for roommates
Open floor plan
New Stainless Steel Appliances
Fence yard
One reserved covered parking
$1,300.00 security deposit
Water is included
Call or Text Carlos at 512-689-7496.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6900 E Riverside Dr have any available units?
6900 E Riverside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6900 E Riverside Dr have?
Some of 6900 E Riverside Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6900 E Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6900 E Riverside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6900 E Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6900 E Riverside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6900 E Riverside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6900 E Riverside Dr offers parking.
Does 6900 E Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6900 E Riverside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6900 E Riverside Dr have a pool?
No, 6900 E Riverside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6900 E Riverside Dr have accessible units?
No, 6900 E Riverside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6900 E Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6900 E Riverside Dr has units with dishwashers.

