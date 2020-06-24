All apartments in Austin
69 Pedernales Street · No Longer Available
Location

69 Pedernales Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Property features matured trees and large covered front porch. Across the street from the park, walking distance River and is minutes from everything downtown! Set up for small family or room mate. Showing by appointments only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Pedernales St. have any available units?
69 Pedernales St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 69 Pedernales St. have?
Some of 69 Pedernales St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Pedernales St. currently offering any rent specials?
69 Pedernales St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Pedernales St. pet-friendly?
No, 69 Pedernales St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 69 Pedernales St. offer parking?
Yes, 69 Pedernales St. offers parking.
Does 69 Pedernales St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 69 Pedernales St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Pedernales St. have a pool?
No, 69 Pedernales St. does not have a pool.
Does 69 Pedernales St. have accessible units?
No, 69 Pedernales St. does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Pedernales St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 Pedernales St. does not have units with dishwashers.
