6818 Old Quarry Lane, Austin, TX 78731 Northwest Hills - Far West
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Northwest Hills Townhouse! - Great location, near shopping and schools, with easy access to Mopac. Unit has nice, open and functional layout with updated kitchen. Community pool! Available for move in between 9/15-11/1.
(RLNE5134183)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
