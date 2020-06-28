All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

6818 Old Quarry Lane

6818 Old Quarry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6818 Old Quarry Lane, Austin, TX 78731
Northwest Hills - Far West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Northwest Hills Townhouse! - Great location, near shopping and schools, with easy access to Mopac. Unit has nice, open and functional layout with updated kitchen. Community pool! Available for move in between 9/15-11/1.

(RLNE5134183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6818 Old Quarry Lane have any available units?
6818 Old Quarry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6818 Old Quarry Lane have?
Some of 6818 Old Quarry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6818 Old Quarry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6818 Old Quarry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6818 Old Quarry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6818 Old Quarry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6818 Old Quarry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6818 Old Quarry Lane offers parking.
Does 6818 Old Quarry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6818 Old Quarry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6818 Old Quarry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6818 Old Quarry Lane has a pool.
Does 6818 Old Quarry Lane have accessible units?
No, 6818 Old Quarry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6818 Old Quarry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6818 Old Quarry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
