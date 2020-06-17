All apartments in Austin
6812 S Congress Ave
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

6812 S Congress Ave

6812 South Congress Avenue · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6812 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78745

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Apartment Amenities

Balcony/Patio

Appliance Upgrade in Selected Units

Cabinet Upgrades in Selected Units

Fireplace in Selected Units

Garden Windows in Efficiencies only

Washer Dryer Included In Selected Units

Air Conditioning

Plank Flooring Upgrade in Selected Units

Additional Storage

Dishwasher

Vaulted Ceilings in Selected Units

Ceiling Fan

Some have: fireplace, washer/dryer provided, garden windows, and vaulted ceilings

Community Amenities

Picnic Area

BBQ pits

Fitness Center

Laundry Facilities

On-site Maintenance

Swimming Pool

Tennis Court

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6812 S Congress Ave have any available units?
6812 S Congress Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6812 S Congress Ave have?
Some of 6812 S Congress Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6812 S Congress Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6812 S Congress Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6812 S Congress Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6812 S Congress Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6812 S Congress Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6812 S Congress Ave does offer parking.
Does 6812 S Congress Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6812 S Congress Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6812 S Congress Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6812 S Congress Ave has a pool.
Does 6812 S Congress Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 6812 S Congress Ave has accessible units.
Does 6812 S Congress Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6812 S Congress Ave has units with dishwashers.
