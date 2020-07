Amenities

in unit laundry new construction walk in closets

Brand New construction of modern freestanding condo. Great neighborhood. 10 min to downtown and airport. 2 master suites with walk-in showers and large walk-in closets. Silestone Counters, New SS Samsung appliances. Private fenced yard and private driveway. High ceilings, laundry in unit. Surrounded by lots of new construction! Unit A also available its 2br 2.5ba