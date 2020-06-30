6806 La Concha Cove, Austin, TX 78749 West Oak Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
game room
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
pool
bbq/grill
Location, Location! One of the largest lot in the subdivision w/tons of privacy. Outdoor yard with pool and built-in grill. Recently painted. Large family room, lovely kitchen and game room. It's ready to move-in. Don't miss it.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6806 La Concha CV have any available units?
6806 La Concha CV doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6806 La Concha CV have?
Some of 6806 La Concha CV's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6806 La Concha CV currently offering any rent specials?
6806 La Concha CV is not currently offering any rent specials.