Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Cute two bedroom 1 bathroom duplex available! The bedrooms are very spacious. The living room opens up to a nice fire place, perfect for hanging out with family or friends. Quick and easy access to major roads. Great location with excellent schools in Travis County. West gate Lanes and Starbucks super close by. Huge fenced off backyard perfect for your pet. Property is very clean. Utility room is on far side of the carport.