Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6732 Broad Brook Dr.
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6732 Broad Brook Dr.
6732 Broad Brook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6732 Broad Brook Drive, Austin, TX 78747
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6732 Broad Brook Dr. Available 10/15/19 Amazing house in south west austin - Only lived in by one person. Well maintained stand alone condo. Gorgeous!
(RLNE5150786)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6732 Broad Brook Dr. have any available units?
6732 Broad Brook Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 6732 Broad Brook Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6732 Broad Brook Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6732 Broad Brook Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6732 Broad Brook Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6732 Broad Brook Dr. offer parking?
No, 6732 Broad Brook Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6732 Broad Brook Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6732 Broad Brook Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6732 Broad Brook Dr. have a pool?
No, 6732 Broad Brook Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6732 Broad Brook Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6732 Broad Brook Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6732 Broad Brook Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6732 Broad Brook Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6732 Broad Brook Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6732 Broad Brook Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
