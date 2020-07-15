All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:47 PM

6718 Silvermine Drive, Unit 1704

6718 Silvermine Drive · (512) 399-1320
Location

6718 Silvermine Drive, Austin, TX 78736
West Oak Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1704 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
key fob access
Available August 8. Lovely condo with creek view and community pool near the Y at Oak Hill. Just off 71, close to 290 and Southwest Pkwy. Fully smart home remotely controlled including keyless entry and Ring doorbell. Front keypad provides time, temperature, Uber car ordering and more. Enter via peaceful screened porch that leads into open plan space with stained concrete floors, living and dining areas, and modern kitchen with breakfast bar. Includes refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, microwave and all-in-one washer/dryer. Bamboo floors upstairs, updated bathroom, plenty of closet space and screened balcony accessed from master. Water and trash included.

Security deposit = 1 month's rent. Pets welcome. 12-24 month lease.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/yaqhz35h

Please contact us for a showing!

Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6718 Silvermine Drive, Unit 1704 have any available units?
6718 Silvermine Drive, Unit 1704 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6718 Silvermine Drive, Unit 1704 have?
Some of 6718 Silvermine Drive, Unit 1704's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6718 Silvermine Drive, Unit 1704 currently offering any rent specials?
6718 Silvermine Drive, Unit 1704 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6718 Silvermine Drive, Unit 1704 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6718 Silvermine Drive, Unit 1704 is pet friendly.
Does 6718 Silvermine Drive, Unit 1704 offer parking?
No, 6718 Silvermine Drive, Unit 1704 does not offer parking.
Does 6718 Silvermine Drive, Unit 1704 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6718 Silvermine Drive, Unit 1704 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6718 Silvermine Drive, Unit 1704 have a pool?
Yes, 6718 Silvermine Drive, Unit 1704 has a pool.
Does 6718 Silvermine Drive, Unit 1704 have accessible units?
No, 6718 Silvermine Drive, Unit 1704 does not have accessible units.
Does 6718 Silvermine Drive, Unit 1704 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6718 Silvermine Drive, Unit 1704 has units with dishwashers.
