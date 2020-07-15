6718 Silvermine Drive, Unit 1704

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance key fob access

Available August 8. Lovely condo with creek view and community pool near the Y at Oak Hill. Just off 71, close to 290 and Southwest Pkwy. Fully smart home remotely controlled including keyless entry and Ring doorbell. Front keypad provides time, temperature, Uber car ordering and more. Enter via peaceful screened porch that leads into open plan space with stained concrete floors, living and dining areas, and modern kitchen with breakfast bar. Includes refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, microwave and all-in-one washer/dryer. Bamboo floors upstairs, updated bathroom, plenty of closet space and screened balcony accessed from master. Water and trash included.



Security deposit = 1 month's rent. Pets welcome. 12-24 month lease.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/yaqhz35h



Please contact us for a showing!



Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

