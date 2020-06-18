6715 Old Quarry Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom Condo only 1225 for a 6 month lease! Great townhome available now in NW Hills! Wood flooring downstairs, w/d connections, open floor plan, fireplace, private fenced in patio, and more! Put this on your MUST SEE LIST!