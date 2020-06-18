All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6715 Old Quarry Ln

Location

6715 Old Quarry Lane, Austin, TX 78731
Northwest Hills - Far West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Condo only 1225 for a 6 month lease! Great townhome available now in NW Hills! Wood flooring downstairs, w/d connections, open floor plan, fireplace, private fenced in patio, and more! Put this on your MUST SEE LIST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6715 Old Quarry Ln have any available units?
6715 Old Quarry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6715 Old Quarry Ln have?
Some of 6715 Old Quarry Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6715 Old Quarry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6715 Old Quarry Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6715 Old Quarry Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6715 Old Quarry Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6715 Old Quarry Ln offer parking?
No, 6715 Old Quarry Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6715 Old Quarry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6715 Old Quarry Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6715 Old Quarry Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6715 Old Quarry Ln has a pool.
Does 6715 Old Quarry Ln have accessible units?
No, 6715 Old Quarry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6715 Old Quarry Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6715 Old Quarry Ln has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

