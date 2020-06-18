6715 Old Quarry Ln

6715 Old Quarry Lane, Austin, TX 78731 Northwest Hills - Far West
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
2 Bedroom Condo only 1225 for a 6 month lease! Great townhome available now in NW Hills! Wood flooring downstairs, w/d connections, open floor plan, fireplace, private fenced in patio, and more! Put this on your MUST SEE LIST!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
