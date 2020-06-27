Rent Calculator
6705 Walkup Ln
6705 Walkup Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6705 Walkup Lane, Austin, TX 78747
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2.5 2 Story Home off Slaughter. SS Fridge. Washer & Dryer. All Beds Up. Game Room/Bonus Room atop of Stairs. New Flooring being installed downstairs-Soon!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6705 Walkup Ln have any available units?
6705 Walkup Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6705 Walkup Ln have?
Some of 6705 Walkup Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6705 Walkup Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6705 Walkup Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6705 Walkup Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6705 Walkup Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6705 Walkup Ln offer parking?
No, 6705 Walkup Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6705 Walkup Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6705 Walkup Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6705 Walkup Ln have a pool?
No, 6705 Walkup Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6705 Walkup Ln have accessible units?
No, 6705 Walkup Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6705 Walkup Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6705 Walkup Ln has units with dishwashers.
