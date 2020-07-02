All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 6704 Janes Ranch Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6704 Janes Ranch Rd
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

6704 Janes Ranch Rd

6704 Janes Ranch Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6704 Janes Ranch Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
(RLNE5803853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6704 Janes Ranch Rd have any available units?
6704 Janes Ranch Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 6704 Janes Ranch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6704 Janes Ranch Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6704 Janes Ranch Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6704 Janes Ranch Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6704 Janes Ranch Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6704 Janes Ranch Rd offers parking.
Does 6704 Janes Ranch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6704 Janes Ranch Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6704 Janes Ranch Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6704 Janes Ranch Rd has a pool.
Does 6704 Janes Ranch Rd have accessible units?
No, 6704 Janes Ranch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6704 Janes Ranch Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6704 Janes Ranch Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6704 Janes Ranch Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6704 Janes Ranch Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monarch
801 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Bent Tree
8405 Bent Tree Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Speedway 38
3704 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
Cortland Southpark Terraces
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
Gables Park Tower
111 Sandra Muraida Way
Austin, TX 78703
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr
Austin, TX 78749
Northwest Hills
3600 Greystone Dr
Austin, TX 78731

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin