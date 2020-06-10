All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:00 PM

6702 Burnet Rd

6702 Burnet Road · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6702 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
trash valet
Apartment Amenities

  Cable & Internet Ready

Custom Lighting and Ceiling Fans

Airy 10-Foot Ceilings

Concrete or Wood-Style Flooring

Modern Kitchens

Stainless-Steel Appliances

Granite Countertops With Tile Backsplash

Butcher-Block Island

Pendant Lighting

Washer & Dryer

Under-Cabinet Lighting

Spacious Walk-in Closets

Patio or Balcony

Unlimited Hot Water via Teal System

Valet Trash Service

Community Amenities

Pool & Sundeck With Chaise Chairs

Outdoor Grilling Stations

Hammocks & Lounge Chairs

Outdoor Lounge With Bar & Tv

Ground-Floor Restaurants & Retail

2,060 Square Foot State-of-the-Art Fitness Center

Business Center & Cyber Lounge

Professional Conference Room

Complimentary Wifi in Clubroom

Grand Club Room With Kitchen & Table Games

Theater With Projector and Surround Sound

Beautifully Landscaped Courtyard

Bark Park On-Site

Professionally Managed by Cws

Furnished Apartments Available

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6702 Burnet Rd have any available units?
6702 Burnet Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6702 Burnet Rd have?
Some of 6702 Burnet Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6702 Burnet Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6702 Burnet Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6702 Burnet Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6702 Burnet Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6702 Burnet Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6702 Burnet Rd does offer parking.
Does 6702 Burnet Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6702 Burnet Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6702 Burnet Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6702 Burnet Rd has a pool.
Does 6702 Burnet Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 6702 Burnet Rd has accessible units.
Does 6702 Burnet Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6702 Burnet Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
