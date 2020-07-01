Rent Calculator
6701 Routenburn Street
6701 Routenburn Street
6701 Routenburn St
No Longer Available
Location
6701 Routenburn St, Austin, TX 78754
Heritage Hills
Amenities
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
New home! Open floor plan! Apply online. Fast move-in possible. House is open every day during the day.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6701 Routenburn Street have any available units?
6701 Routenburn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 6701 Routenburn Street currently offering any rent specials?
6701 Routenburn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 Routenburn Street pet-friendly?
No, 6701 Routenburn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 6701 Routenburn Street offer parking?
No, 6701 Routenburn Street does not offer parking.
Does 6701 Routenburn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 Routenburn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 Routenburn Street have a pool?
No, 6701 Routenburn Street does not have a pool.
Does 6701 Routenburn Street have accessible units?
No, 6701 Routenburn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 Routenburn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6701 Routenburn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6701 Routenburn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6701 Routenburn Street does not have units with air conditioning.
