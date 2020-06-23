6701 Burnet Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool air conditioning ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/63b132a0a5 ---- Apartment Homes in TX Life & Style in a Modern, Urban Retreat These partment homes in Austin offer residents a modern, urban retreat in the established Burnet Road neighborhood. Unwind and live your life in style at Marq on Burnet. From stunningly appointed apartment homes to community amenities that will make your place the place to be, you’ll find it all at here. More of an Austin explorer? You’ll love being close to all of the diversity and variety on Burnet Road. From the retail establishments and dining options located on the ground floor of the Burnet community, to the Austin must-sees, Burnet Road is a place to see and be seen. Enjoy local seasonal fare at Barley Swine, just next door from Marq on Burnet. Meet your next date at The Aristocrat Lounge for a cocktail. Celebrate Christmas all year round at Lala’s Little Nugget. All within a couple minutes of us.