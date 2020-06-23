All apartments in Austin
6701 Burnet Rd

6701 Burnet Road · No Longer Available
Location

6701 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/63b132a0a5 ---- Apartment Homes in TX Life & Style in a Modern, Urban Retreat These partment homes in Austin offer residents a modern, urban retreat in the established Burnet Road neighborhood. Unwind and live your life in style at Marq on Burnet. From stunningly appointed apartment homes to community amenities that will make your place the place to be, you&rsquo;ll find it all at here. More of an Austin explorer? You&rsquo;ll love being close to all of the diversity and variety on Burnet Road. From the retail establishments and dining options located on the ground floor of the Burnet community, to the Austin must-sees, Burnet Road is a place to see and be seen. Enjoy local seasonal fare at Barley Swine, just next door from Marq on Burnet. Meet your next date at The Aristocrat Lounge for a cocktail. Celebrate Christmas all year round at Lala&rsquo;s Little Nugget. All within a couple minutes of us.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 Burnet Rd have any available units?
6701 Burnet Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6701 Burnet Rd have?
Some of 6701 Burnet Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 Burnet Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6701 Burnet Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 Burnet Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6701 Burnet Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6701 Burnet Rd offer parking?
No, 6701 Burnet Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6701 Burnet Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 Burnet Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 Burnet Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6701 Burnet Rd has a pool.
Does 6701 Burnet Rd have accessible units?
No, 6701 Burnet Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 Burnet Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6701 Burnet Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
