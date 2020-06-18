All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

6700 Manchaca Road

6700 Menchaca Road · No Longer Available
Location

6700 Menchaca Road, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
new construction
yoga
We are a brand new community with vegetable gardens, new fruit trees, and majestic oak trees hundreds of years old. Our 3-bedroom loft townhomes feature hardwood floors, Juliette balconies and extra storage areas. There are only 14 units with 9 townhomes and most are rented. Neighbors gather for dinners and resident activities. There’s a multiple purpose center with a full catering kitchen, gym, personal training, and free classes—yoga, cooking, and pilates--onsite. Plus with solar power, rainwater and graywater recycling, and energy conserving features (we are 4-star rated by the Austin Energy Green Build program), utility bills are smaller. Next to the Metro stop, close to grocery stores, restaurants, banks, and schools and 15 minutes to downtown. Live in peace and quiet in the middle of a bustling city. Office and co-working space is available in an adjacent building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6700 Manchaca Road have any available units?
6700 Manchaca Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6700 Manchaca Road have?
Some of 6700 Manchaca Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6700 Manchaca Road currently offering any rent specials?
6700 Manchaca Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 Manchaca Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6700 Manchaca Road is pet friendly.
Does 6700 Manchaca Road offer parking?
Yes, 6700 Manchaca Road does offer parking.
Does 6700 Manchaca Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6700 Manchaca Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 Manchaca Road have a pool?
No, 6700 Manchaca Road does not have a pool.
Does 6700 Manchaca Road have accessible units?
No, 6700 Manchaca Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 Manchaca Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6700 Manchaca Road has units with dishwashers.
