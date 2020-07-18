6630 Hillside Terrace DR

Amenities
Great Circle C home, 4 bedroom's upstairs, 2.5 bath, 2 story. Complete remodel, new paint, new carpet, new light fixtures, new dishwasher, Dark bamboo floors downstairs, stainless steel kitchen with granite counter tops. Large Master w/big walk-in closet. Great storage throughout, including large lit coat closet under stairs. Walk-in pantry off utility room. Huge private backyard with big trees. Close to Whole Foods, Central Market South, Alamo Drafthouse, Costco, Starbucks, huge HEB- many restaurants.