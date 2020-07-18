All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

6630 Hillside Terrace DR

6630 Hillside Terrace Drive · (512) 529-8763
Location

6630 Hillside Terrace Drive, Austin, TX 78749
Circle C Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
Great Circle C home, 4 bedroom's upstairs, 2.5 bath, 2 story. Complete remodel, new paint, new carpet, new light fixtures, new dishwasher, Dark bamboo floors downstairs, stainless steel kitchen with granite counter tops. Large Master w/big walk-in closet. Great storage throughout, including large lit coat closet under stairs. Walk-in pantry off utility room. Huge private backyard with big trees. Close to Whole Foods, Central Market South, Alamo Drafthouse, Costco, Starbucks, huge HEB- many restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6630 Hillside Terrace DR have any available units?
6630 Hillside Terrace DR has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6630 Hillside Terrace DR have?
Some of 6630 Hillside Terrace DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6630 Hillside Terrace DR currently offering any rent specials?
6630 Hillside Terrace DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6630 Hillside Terrace DR pet-friendly?
No, 6630 Hillside Terrace DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6630 Hillside Terrace DR offer parking?
No, 6630 Hillside Terrace DR does not offer parking.
Does 6630 Hillside Terrace DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6630 Hillside Terrace DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6630 Hillside Terrace DR have a pool?
No, 6630 Hillside Terrace DR does not have a pool.
Does 6630 Hillside Terrace DR have accessible units?
Yes, 6630 Hillside Terrace DR has accessible units.
Does 6630 Hillside Terrace DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6630 Hillside Terrace DR has units with dishwashers.
