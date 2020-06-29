Rent Calculator
6611 Scrub Oak Ln # B
6611 Scrub Oak Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6611 Scrub Oak Lane, Austin, TX 78759
Laurel Oaks
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious duplex on corner lot. Granite counters & stone backsplash. Garage for this unit only accessible through overhead door, remote at mgmt. company. Easy access to 183/toll 45, Mopac.
(RLNE5426954)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6611 Scrub Oak Ln # B have any available units?
6611 Scrub Oak Ln # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6611 Scrub Oak Ln # B have?
Some of 6611 Scrub Oak Ln # B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6611 Scrub Oak Ln # B currently offering any rent specials?
6611 Scrub Oak Ln # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6611 Scrub Oak Ln # B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6611 Scrub Oak Ln # B is pet friendly.
Does 6611 Scrub Oak Ln # B offer parking?
Yes, 6611 Scrub Oak Ln # B offers parking.
Does 6611 Scrub Oak Ln # B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6611 Scrub Oak Ln # B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6611 Scrub Oak Ln # B have a pool?
No, 6611 Scrub Oak Ln # B does not have a pool.
Does 6611 Scrub Oak Ln # B have accessible units?
No, 6611 Scrub Oak Ln # B does not have accessible units.
Does 6611 Scrub Oak Ln # B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6611 Scrub Oak Ln # B has units with dishwashers.
