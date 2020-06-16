6610 Rialto Blvd

Amenities
The Taj Majal. The Eifel Tower. The Great Wall of China. Buckingham Palace. Franklin Barbecue. All great human achievements of the most spectacular order. And now.this luxury Southwest Austin apartment. With it's resplendent luxuries, swanky pools, top of the line technology stuff, this apartment threatens to overshadow the world's other great works with it's brilliant radiance. Soon your apartment will be overrun by adoring tourists from far reaching parts of the earth (and maybe other planets, why not?)
Apartment Amenities
Panoramic City & Peaceful Nature Views
One and Two, and Three-Bedroom Spacious Living Plans
Gourmet Chef Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances
Premium Granite and Quartz Countertops
Frameless Custom Cabinetry and Large Kitchen Islands
Wood-Style Flooring
Computer Niche, Dry Bar and Built-In Bookshelves
Spa-Inspired Bathrooms with Large Soaking Tub
Dual-Vanities and Stand Up Showers
Generous Walk-In Closets with Shelving
Ample Bedrooms that Accommodate King-Size Beds
Private Enclosed Yards
Dry Bar, Terrace, Computer Desk
Full-Size Washer/Dryer Combo in Each Home
Community Amenities
10 Minutes from Downtown Austin
10,000 Square Foot Off-Leash Dog Park and Washing Station
Reserved Covered Parking and Private Garages Available
Infinity-Edge Pool with Baja Sun Shelf, Cabanas and Grilling Stations
Fully-Equipped Resident Clubhouse
24/7 Technogym Fitness Center
Private Screening Room featuring Surround-Sound and Stadium Seating
E-Lounge with High-Speed Internet and Computer Station
Resident Lounge with Catering Kitchen and HDTV
Private Conference/Dining Room with 60" TV
Open-Air Dining Porch with Fireplace
Fire Pit and Grilling Area with Panoramic City Views
Electric Car Charging Station
Storage Rooms Available
Controlled-Access Community
Smoke-Free Community