6508 Hickman Ave
Last updated November 25 2019 at 11:07 PM

6508 Hickman Ave

6508 Hickman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6508 Hickman Avenue, Austin, TX 78723
Windsor Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open the door to a fully remodeled 1 bed/1 bath! New hardwood laminate flooring, new cabinets, counter-tops and upgraded appliances! New paint throughout! Upgraded metal roof installed June 2019. Hurry, this property wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 Hickman Ave have any available units?
6508 Hickman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 6508 Hickman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6508 Hickman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 Hickman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6508 Hickman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6508 Hickman Ave offer parking?
No, 6508 Hickman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6508 Hickman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6508 Hickman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 Hickman Ave have a pool?
No, 6508 Hickman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6508 Hickman Ave have accessible units?
No, 6508 Hickman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 Hickman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6508 Hickman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6508 Hickman Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6508 Hickman Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

