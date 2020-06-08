6444 Burnet Rd #207

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge elevator parking 24hr maintenance

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in North Austin w/ Easy Access to MoPac - Beautiful condo with modern features in a desirable location. Easy access to MoPac allows for quick commutes to Downtown, The Domain Shopping Center, UT Campus, and many hot spots in Austin. Amazing restaurants, shops, bars, and grocery stores nearby. Public transportation stops within walking distance. Community Clubhouse, Elevator, and Gated & covered parking. Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com



