6411 Rialto Blvd, Austin

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible conference room carport clubhouse gym parking pool bike storage garage yoga

Apartment Amenities



Modern interior fitness including quartz countertops, tile backsplash, Undermount sink, wood plank-style flooring



Dedicated tuck under garages optional (direct access on select units)



Gas appliances including range, tankless water heater and clothes dryer



Select first floor patio / yard areas with gates for direct walk out



Patios / balconies



Additional storage available



Gas Cooking



Community Amenities



Beautiful hill country location with downtown views



Contemporary design



Solar power amenity spaces including expansive resident lounge and fitness area with 12 cardio machines



Multi-purpose exercise room for spain, yoga and more



E-lounge with built-in banquettes and cafe and pc/Mac workstation



Conference room with video conferencing capabilities



Relaxing hammock area adjacent to pool



Automated package locker system at mail kiosk



Natural footpath throughout property



Three incredible sun decks including infinity edge pool, lap pool, lounge seating, cabanas and covered outdoor kitchens with gas ranges



Bike racks







