6411 Rialto Blvd, Austin

Amenities
Everyone said you were crazy when you left that highly lucrative tech company job with the big equity package, big yearly bonuses, and christmas parties weren't totally awkward. What do you mean you're going to start a career in publishing semi-autobiographical spy fictional novels? Clearly, your peers and friends were perplexed, even worried! But whose laughing now? You're already on your third New York Times Best Seller's list, and Oprah has personally invited you on her show so she can introduce you to her book club.
Awash with fame and adornment from millions of fans, you can now rest easy in your new luxury South West Austin countryside apartment where you'll spend days sipping exquisite wines by the pool, hanging out with your new celebrity friends, and plotting your next adventurous career move (Taco Sommelier? Fitness Model? Professional Cactus Impersonator?)
Apartment Amenities
Modern interior fitness including quartz countertops, tile backsplash, Undermount sink, wood plank-style flooring
Dedicated tuck under garages optional (direct access on select units)
Gas appliances including range, tankless water heater and clothes dryer
Select first floor patio / yard areas with gates for direct walk out
Patios / balconies
Additional storage available
Gas Cooking
Community Amenities
Beautiful hill country location with downtown views
Contemporary design
Solar power amenity spaces including expansive resident lounge and fitness area with 12 cardio machines
Multi-purpose exercise room for spain, yoga and more
E-lounge with built-in banquettes and cafe and pc/Mac workstation
Conference room with video conferencing capabilities
Relaxing hammock area adjacent to pool
Automated package locker system at mail kiosk
Natural footpath throughout property
Three incredible sun decks including infinity edge pool, lap pool, lounge seating, cabanas and covered outdoor kitchens with gas ranges
Bike racks