Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:08 AM

6400 Santos St

6400 Santos Street · No Longer Available
Location

6400 Santos Street, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 Santos St have any available units?
6400 Santos St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6400 Santos St have?
Some of 6400 Santos St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 Santos St currently offering any rent specials?
6400 Santos St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 Santos St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6400 Santos St is pet friendly.
Does 6400 Santos St offer parking?
No, 6400 Santos St does not offer parking.
Does 6400 Santos St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6400 Santos St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 Santos St have a pool?
No, 6400 Santos St does not have a pool.
Does 6400 Santos St have accessible units?
No, 6400 Santos St does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 Santos St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6400 Santos St has units with dishwashers.
