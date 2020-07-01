Rent Calculator
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:55 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6332 El Mirando a or B
6332 El Mirando Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6332 El Mirando Street, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6332 El Mirando a or B have any available units?
6332 El Mirando a or B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 6332 El Mirando a or B currently offering any rent specials?
6332 El Mirando a or B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6332 El Mirando a or B pet-friendly?
No, 6332 El Mirando a or B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 6332 El Mirando a or B offer parking?
No, 6332 El Mirando a or B does not offer parking.
Does 6332 El Mirando a or B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6332 El Mirando a or B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6332 El Mirando a or B have a pool?
No, 6332 El Mirando a or B does not have a pool.
Does 6332 El Mirando a or B have accessible units?
No, 6332 El Mirando a or B does not have accessible units.
Does 6332 El Mirando a or B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6332 El Mirando a or B has units with dishwashers.
Does 6332 El Mirando a or B have units with air conditioning?
No, 6332 El Mirando a or B does not have units with air conditioning.
