Home
Austin, TX
6323 Thurgood Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 4:08 AM
1 of 15
6323 Thurgood Avenue
6323 Thurgood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6323 Thurgood Avenue, Austin, TX 78721
Johnston Terrace
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, roomy eat-in kitchen. Master with full bath. Covered patio. Plenty of parking. Clean and ready for occupancy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6323 Thurgood Avenue have any available units?
6323 Thurgood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6323 Thurgood Avenue have?
Some of 6323 Thurgood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6323 Thurgood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6323 Thurgood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6323 Thurgood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6323 Thurgood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 6323 Thurgood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6323 Thurgood Avenue offers parking.
Does 6323 Thurgood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6323 Thurgood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6323 Thurgood Avenue have a pool?
No, 6323 Thurgood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6323 Thurgood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6323 Thurgood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6323 Thurgood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6323 Thurgood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
