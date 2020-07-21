Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6320 Perlita Drive
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:15 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6320 Perlita Drive
6320 Perlita Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6320 Perlita Drive, Austin, TX 78724
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Nice 4 bedroom with 3 full baths~Spacious media room upstairs~Bedroom down with full bath~Laminate Wood Floors, Media/Game Room,Tile Counter Tops, Neighborhood Park! Minutes to downtown
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6320 Perlita Drive have any available units?
6320 Perlita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6320 Perlita Drive have?
Some of 6320 Perlita Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6320 Perlita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6320 Perlita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6320 Perlita Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6320 Perlita Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6320 Perlita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6320 Perlita Drive offers parking.
Does 6320 Perlita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6320 Perlita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6320 Perlita Drive have a pool?
No, 6320 Perlita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6320 Perlita Drive have accessible units?
No, 6320 Perlita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6320 Perlita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6320 Perlita Drive has units with dishwashers.
