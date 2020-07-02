All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

631 E. Stassney

631 East Stassney Lane · No Longer Available
Location

631 East Stassney Lane, Austin, TX 78744
Franklin Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/09931380ab ---- Taking center stage in Austin&rsquo;s favorite neighborhood is a place where individuality rules: AGAVE AT SOUTH CONGRESS. The independent spirit of the SoCo district flows through every corner of our community. Enhance your active lifestyle with easy access to Lady Bird Lake and Zilker Park, or explore your surroundings and take in the eclectic local food scene. Enjoy the unique, laid-back Austin vibe at our resort-inspired pool, grill your own Texas barbecue, play a game of bocce or take advantage of our pet-friendly community with two on-site dog parks. Discover Agave at South Congress by scheduling your tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 E. Stassney have any available units?
631 E. Stassney doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 E. Stassney have?
Some of 631 E. Stassney's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 E. Stassney currently offering any rent specials?
631 E. Stassney is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 E. Stassney pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 E. Stassney is pet friendly.
Does 631 E. Stassney offer parking?
No, 631 E. Stassney does not offer parking.
Does 631 E. Stassney have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 E. Stassney does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 E. Stassney have a pool?
Yes, 631 E. Stassney has a pool.
Does 631 E. Stassney have accessible units?
No, 631 E. Stassney does not have accessible units.
Does 631 E. Stassney have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 E. Stassney does not have units with dishwashers.

