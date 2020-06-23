6309 Jennings Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking 24hr maintenance garage

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Milwood - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Milwood ~ Open Floorplan with Beautiful Archways, Columns & Vaulted Ceilings ~ Lots of Natural Light ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Shady Backyard with Large Oak Trees, Deck & Storage Shed ~ Great Location in North Austin with Easy Access to Hwy 183 & Parmer Ln ~ Excellent Round Rock Schools ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.



(RLNE2912312)