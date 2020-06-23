All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

6309 Jennings Dr

6309 Jennings Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6309 Jennings Drive, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Milwood - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Milwood ~ Open Floorplan with Beautiful Archways, Columns & Vaulted Ceilings ~ Lots of Natural Light ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Shady Backyard with Large Oak Trees, Deck & Storage Shed ~ Great Location in North Austin with Easy Access to Hwy 183 & Parmer Ln ~ Excellent Round Rock Schools ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.

(RLNE2912312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6309 Jennings Dr have any available units?
6309 Jennings Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6309 Jennings Dr have?
Some of 6309 Jennings Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6309 Jennings Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6309 Jennings Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6309 Jennings Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6309 Jennings Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6309 Jennings Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6309 Jennings Dr does offer parking.
Does 6309 Jennings Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6309 Jennings Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6309 Jennings Dr have a pool?
No, 6309 Jennings Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6309 Jennings Dr have accessible units?
No, 6309 Jennings Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6309 Jennings Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6309 Jennings Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
