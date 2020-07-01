6309 Capriola Dr

Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath South Austin Gem - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath South Austin Gem ~ Beautiful Hard Tile Flooring Throughout ~ Large Living Area w/Fireplace ~ Recently Updated Kitchen w/Butcher Block Countertops & Stainless Appliances ~ Master Bedroom Features En Suite Updated Full Bath ~ Updated Shared Bath ~ Recessed Lighting ~ Ceiling Fans ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/ Screened in Back Porch (Catio), Rain Water Collection System, Greenhouse ~ Close to Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants & Minutes to Downtown
(RLNE5203259)