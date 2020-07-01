All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 24 2019

6309 Capriola Dr

6309 Capriola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6309 Capriola Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath South Austin Gem - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath South Austin Gem ~ Beautiful Hard Tile Flooring Throughout ~ Large Living Area w/Fireplace ~ Recently Updated Kitchen w/Butcher Block Countertops & Stainless Appliances ~ Master Bedroom Features En Suite Updated Full Bath ~ Updated Shared Bath ~ Recessed Lighting ~ Ceiling Fans ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/ Screened in Back Porch (Catio), Rain Water Collection System, Greenhouse ~ Close to Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants & Minutes to Downtown

(RLNE5203259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6309 Capriola Dr have any available units?
6309 Capriola Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6309 Capriola Dr have?
Some of 6309 Capriola Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6309 Capriola Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6309 Capriola Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6309 Capriola Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6309 Capriola Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6309 Capriola Dr offer parking?
No, 6309 Capriola Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6309 Capriola Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6309 Capriola Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6309 Capriola Dr have a pool?
No, 6309 Capriola Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6309 Capriola Dr have accessible units?
No, 6309 Capriola Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6309 Capriola Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6309 Capriola Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

