Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 6305 Vida Nueva AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6305 Vida Nueva AVE
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6305 Vida Nueva AVE
6305 Vida Nueva Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Location
6305 Vida Nueva Avenue, Austin, TX 78617
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 4 bedroom house, with master down, and oversized secondary bedrooms. Fantastic fireplace in family room. Minutes from toll road, airport and downtown. No neighbors behind.
(RLNE5613202)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6305 Vida Nueva AVE have any available units?
6305 Vida Nueva AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6305 Vida Nueva AVE have?
Some of 6305 Vida Nueva AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6305 Vida Nueva AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6305 Vida Nueva AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6305 Vida Nueva AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6305 Vida Nueva AVE is pet friendly.
Does 6305 Vida Nueva AVE offer parking?
Yes, 6305 Vida Nueva AVE offers parking.
Does 6305 Vida Nueva AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6305 Vida Nueva AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6305 Vida Nueva AVE have a pool?
No, 6305 Vida Nueva AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6305 Vida Nueva AVE have accessible units?
No, 6305 Vida Nueva AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6305 Vida Nueva AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6305 Vida Nueva AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX 78723
Ranchstone Gardens
11600 Argonne Forest Trl
Austin, TX 78759
Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue
Austin, TX 78757
Bexley at Anderson Mill
8601 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Landmark at Barton Creek Apartment Homes
1781 Spyglass Dr
Austin, TX 78748
The Ivy
8912 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
43 Hyde
4310 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
Indigo
10800 Lakeline Blvd
Austin, TX 78717
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedroom Apartments
Austin 2 Bedroom Apartments
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Apartments
Austin Studio Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin