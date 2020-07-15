All apartments in Austin
6305 Vida Nueva AVE
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

6305 Vida Nueva AVE

6305 Vida Nueva Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6305 Vida Nueva Avenue, Austin, TX 78617

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 4 bedroom house, with master down, and oversized secondary bedrooms. Fantastic fireplace in family room. Minutes from toll road, airport and downtown. No neighbors behind.

(RLNE5613202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

