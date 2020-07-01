All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:06 PM

6305 Capriola DR

6305 Capriola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6305 Capriola Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6305 Capriola DR have any available units?
6305 Capriola DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 6305 Capriola DR currently offering any rent specials?
6305 Capriola DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6305 Capriola DR pet-friendly?
No, 6305 Capriola DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6305 Capriola DR offer parking?
No, 6305 Capriola DR does not offer parking.
Does 6305 Capriola DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6305 Capriola DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6305 Capriola DR have a pool?
No, 6305 Capriola DR does not have a pool.
Does 6305 Capriola DR have accessible units?
No, 6305 Capriola DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6305 Capriola DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6305 Capriola DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6305 Capriola DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6305 Capriola DR does not have units with air conditioning.

