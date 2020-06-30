All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 6301 Santos St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6301 Santos St
Last updated March 24 2020 at 2:41 AM

6301 Santos St

6301 Santos Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Montopolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6301 Santos Street, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
google fiber
Farmhouse Modern Freestanding condo,attached parking & 2 private fenced yards. Polished concrete, hardwood floors. Grey SileStone counters throughout, Samsung Stainless appliances. Master down, walk-in closets, walk-in showers, hardwood floors. 2nd bedroom up with large loft area High ceilings. Tankless water heater. Pre-wired for security, Google Fiber in neighborhood. 5 Min to Starbucks, 71/290/183. 10 min to Downtown. Home has everything! Energy Efficient refrigerator, w/d. Extra large patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 Santos St have any available units?
6301 Santos St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6301 Santos St have?
Some of 6301 Santos St's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 Santos St currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Santos St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Santos St pet-friendly?
No, 6301 Santos St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6301 Santos St offer parking?
Yes, 6301 Santos St offers parking.
Does 6301 Santos St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6301 Santos St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Santos St have a pool?
No, 6301 Santos St does not have a pool.
Does 6301 Santos St have accessible units?
No, 6301 Santos St does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Santos St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6301 Santos St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Beverly Austin
901 Red River St
Austin, TX 78701
Lantern Apartments
12403 Mellow Meadow Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr
Austin, TX 78758
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr
Austin, TX 78717
Society SoCo
6001 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
Fashion Aire Apartments
1405 North Loop Boulevard
Austin, TX 78756
Volume 2
2604 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin