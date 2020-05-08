All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:19 AM

6280 MCNEIL DR.

6280 Mcneil Drive · (512) 318-2859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6280 Mcneil Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
community garden
courtyard
gym
pool
media room
Unique floor plans, character, charm and extraordinary amenities are a few things to look forward to when you lease here! Combined with a prime North Austin location and you have the perfect apartment choice. Enjoy having access to a resort-style pool, executive business center, media room, cardio theater, fitness center, courtyards with picnic areas, planned resident activities and a community garden! Inside you'll find ample storage, w/d hookups, wood floors, garden-style tubs, walk-in closets, elevated ceilings and beautiful kitchens! Inquire now! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6280 MCNEIL DR. have any available units?
6280 MCNEIL DR. has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6280 MCNEIL DR. have?
Some of 6280 MCNEIL DR.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6280 MCNEIL DR. currently offering any rent specials?
6280 MCNEIL DR. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6280 MCNEIL DR. pet-friendly?
No, 6280 MCNEIL DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6280 MCNEIL DR. offer parking?
No, 6280 MCNEIL DR. does not offer parking.
Does 6280 MCNEIL DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6280 MCNEIL DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6280 MCNEIL DR. have a pool?
Yes, 6280 MCNEIL DR. has a pool.
Does 6280 MCNEIL DR. have accessible units?
No, 6280 MCNEIL DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 6280 MCNEIL DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6280 MCNEIL DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
