6213 Felix Ave

Amenities
Beautiful new construction Freestanding condo, private gate driveway and private fenced back yard. Polished concrete floors. SileStone counters throughout, Samsung Stainless appliances. Two beautiful bedrooms with walk-in closets, Bath has walk-in shower, Large private yard. High ceilings. Tankless gas water heater, NEST Thermostat. Pre-wired for security, Google Fiber in neighborhood. 5 Min to Starbucks, 71/290/183. 12 minutes to Downtown. Home has everything!! Walk to Guerrero park $350 MOVE-IN BONUS