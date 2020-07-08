All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:21 PM

6213 Felix Ave

6213 Felix Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6213 Felix Avenue, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

google fiber
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
google fiber
new construction
Beautiful new construction Freestanding condo, private gate driveway and private fenced back yard. Polished concrete floors. SileStone counters throughout, Samsung Stainless appliances. Two beautiful bedrooms with walk-in closets, Bath has walk-in shower, Large private yard. High ceilings. Tankless gas water heater, NEST Thermostat. Pre-wired for security, Google Fiber in neighborhood. 5 Min to Starbucks, 71/290/183. 12 minutes to Downtown. Home has everything!! Walk to Guerrero park $350 MOVE-IN BONUS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6213 Felix Ave have any available units?
6213 Felix Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6213 Felix Ave have?
Some of 6213 Felix Ave's amenities include google fiber, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6213 Felix Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6213 Felix Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6213 Felix Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6213 Felix Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6213 Felix Ave offer parking?
No, 6213 Felix Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6213 Felix Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6213 Felix Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6213 Felix Ave have a pool?
No, 6213 Felix Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6213 Felix Ave have accessible units?
No, 6213 Felix Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6213 Felix Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6213 Felix Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

