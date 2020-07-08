6213 Felix Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities google fiber new construction

Beautiful new construction Freestanding condo, private gate driveway and private fenced back yard. Polished concrete floors. SileStone counters throughout, Samsung Stainless appliances. Two beautiful bedrooms with walk-in closets, Bath has walk-in shower, Large private yard. High ceilings. Tankless gas water heater, NEST Thermostat. Pre-wired for security, Google Fiber in neighborhood. 5 Min to Starbucks, 71/290/183. 12 minutes to Downtown. Home has everything!! Walk to Guerrero park $350 MOVE-IN BONUS