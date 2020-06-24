All apartments in Austin
6212 Avery Island AVE
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:13 PM

6212 Avery Island AVE

6212 Avery Island Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6212 Avery Island Avenue, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Super cute white stone/frame 2/2/2 home with an open floor plan Kitchen/Dining/Living. Vinyl plank floors throughout except for the bedrooms that have carpet. Nice sized privacy fenced back yard. Kitchen has a stainless stove/oven and dishwasher. Home is located close to several neighborhood parks and McNeil High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 Avery Island AVE have any available units?
6212 Avery Island AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6212 Avery Island AVE have?
Some of 6212 Avery Island AVE's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6212 Avery Island AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6212 Avery Island AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 Avery Island AVE pet-friendly?
No, 6212 Avery Island AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6212 Avery Island AVE offer parking?
No, 6212 Avery Island AVE does not offer parking.
Does 6212 Avery Island AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6212 Avery Island AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 Avery Island AVE have a pool?
No, 6212 Avery Island AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6212 Avery Island AVE have accessible units?
No, 6212 Avery Island AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 Avery Island AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6212 Avery Island AVE has units with dishwashers.
