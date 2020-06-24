6212 Avery Island AVE

6212 Avery Island Avenue, Austin, TX 78727 Milwood
Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Property Amenities
Super cute white stone/frame 2/2/2 home with an open floor plan Kitchen/Dining/Living. Vinyl plank floors throughout except for the bedrooms that have carpet. Nice sized privacy fenced back yard. Kitchen has a stainless stove/oven and dishwasher. Home is located close to several neighborhood parks and McNeil High School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
