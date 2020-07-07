All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 7 2020 at 9:14 PM

6211 Walker LN

6211 Walker Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6211 Walker Lane, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Centrally located to walking distance to public transit. Washer and Dryer included with concrete flooring thru-out. Beautiful home ready for move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6211 Walker LN have any available units?
6211 Walker LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 6211 Walker LN currently offering any rent specials?
6211 Walker LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6211 Walker LN pet-friendly?
No, 6211 Walker LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6211 Walker LN offer parking?
No, 6211 Walker LN does not offer parking.
Does 6211 Walker LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6211 Walker LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6211 Walker LN have a pool?
No, 6211 Walker LN does not have a pool.
Does 6211 Walker LN have accessible units?
No, 6211 Walker LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6211 Walker LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 6211 Walker LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6211 Walker LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6211 Walker LN does not have units with air conditioning.

