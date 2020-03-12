Rent Calculator
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 6205 Homestead TRL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6205 Homestead TRL
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6205 Homestead TRL
6205 Homestead Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6205 Homestead Trail, Austin, TX 78735
West Oak Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
accessible
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6205 Homestead TRL have any available units?
6205 Homestead TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 6205 Homestead TRL currently offering any rent specials?
6205 Homestead TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 Homestead TRL pet-friendly?
No, 6205 Homestead TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 6205 Homestead TRL offer parking?
No, 6205 Homestead TRL does not offer parking.
Does 6205 Homestead TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6205 Homestead TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 Homestead TRL have a pool?
No, 6205 Homestead TRL does not have a pool.
Does 6205 Homestead TRL have accessible units?
Yes, 6205 Homestead TRL has accessible units.
Does 6205 Homestead TRL have units with dishwashers?
No, 6205 Homestead TRL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6205 Homestead TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 6205 Homestead TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
