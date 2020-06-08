Great duplex in Highland Hills neighborhood with concrete floors in living area and new carpet to be installed in bedrooms. Fireplace in living room. Separate utility room with storage space and W/D connections. Fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6204 Shadow Valley B have any available units?
6204 Shadow Valley B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6204 Shadow Valley B have?
Some of 6204 Shadow Valley B's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6204 Shadow Valley B currently offering any rent specials?
6204 Shadow Valley B is not currently offering any rent specials.